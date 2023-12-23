Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India loses appeal before ITF

(@Abdulla99267510)

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has unequivocally turned down India's appeal, affirming that the Davis Cup Tie is set to unfold in Pakistan.

The ITF's independent tribunal, in its recent ruling, underlined the definitive decision that the Davis Cup event will be hosted in Pakistan.

This development highlights the second occasion within the last month where Pakistan's stance has been upheld.

The independent tribunal, in its February decision, confirmed that India would indeed tour Pakistan for the upcoming Davis Cup Tie, slated to occur in early April next year.

Pakistan consistently submitted that the prevailing security situation in the country was conducive to hosting the event, highlighting that other international teams were actively engaging in matches within Pakistan.

The ITF's independent tribunal emphasized that no substantial grounds exist to alter the venue for the Davis Cup Tie. It declared the security conditions to be suitable for the match to proceed as scheduled.

India had previously attempted to relocate the Davis Cup Tie, citing concerns related to general elections and security in the region. The ITF had already rejected India's position last month.