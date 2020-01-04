UrduPoint.com
Davis Scores 46 To Lead Lakers Over Pelicans, Harden Boosts Rockets

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 01:16 PM

Davis scores 46 to lead Lakers over Pelicans, Harden boosts Rockets

Anthony Davis had another big night against his former NBA team, scoring 46 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 123-113 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Anthony Davis had another big night against his former NBA team, scoring 46 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 123-113 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

Davis said his second 40-point game against the Pelicans wasn't as emotional as his 41-point performance last November in New Orleans, where he began his NBA career as the overall top draft pick in 2012.

"It was just another game for me," said Davis, who also pulled down 13 rebounds. "The first game in New Orleans was definitely a lot more emotional, not only going against my former team but playing in that arena again.

"Tonight I think my teammates just gave me great opportunities and put me in great position to score the basketball." While it felt like a regular day at the office for Davis, three players traded by Los Angeles to obtain him -- Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart -- may have felt those emotions flowing when the Lakers played a highlight video featuring the trio.

Ball scored a team-high 23 points and Ingram added 22 for the Pelicans, who cut a 22-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to be seven behind with 2:25 remaining.

A three-pointer from Danny Green, a steal by LeBron James and a basket by Davis pushed the lead back to double-digits and the Lakers won their fourth straight since halting a four-game losing streak.

Green finished with 25 points and James chipped in 17 points and 15 assists -- including a lob pass to Davis who threw down a dunk with 3:42 remaining.

"He just scored in every way that you can," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said.

