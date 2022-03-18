UrduPoint.com

Dawood Sports Clinches Badar Jaffery Invitation Cricket Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 18, 2022 | 05:13 PM

Dawood Sports clinches Badar Jaffery Invitation Cricket title

Dawood Sports emerged as the champions when they stunned strong Agha Khan Gymkhana by six wickets in final of the Badar Jaffery Invitation Cricket tournament at TMC Ground here Friday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Dawood sports emerged as the champions when they stunned strong Agha Khan Gymkhana by six wickets in final of the Badar Jaffery Invitation cricket tournament at TMC Ground here Friday. The tournament was organized by ZA Sports.

Agha Khan Gymkhana scored 193 for 8 in allotted 40 Overs. Kamran Wali scored 35 runs, Jawed Mansoor 34 while Faisal Ahmed made 30 runs. Waleed Azim got 3-33 while Junaid Naeem and Talha Ahsan took two wickets each.

Dawood Sports raced to the target with 34 overs to spare for the loss of four wickets. Noor Wali hammered unbeaten 69 off 54 deliveries, striking 10 fours and one six.

Haider Abbas scored 44 runs and Naved Khan 32 not out. Kamran Wali got 3-35.

After the end of final, chief guest Jawed Ahmed Khan Ex. President KCCA Zone 2 distributed the prizes. Winner trophy received by Noor Wali Skipper of Dawood Sports, Runners-up trophy received by Jawed Mansoor Captain Agha Khan Gymkhana. Haider Abbas was adjudged as the best batsman, Zia Ullaah got the best bowler award, Wahaj Riaz best fielder, Jawed Mansoor of Agha Khan Gymkhana was adjudged as the best player of tournament and Man of the final Match Noor Wali.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Man Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance ties in ICT fiel ..

Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance ties in ICT field

51 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt completes 64 small dams

Balochistan govt completes 64 small dams

52 seconds ago
 Pak-India to face-off in Triangular T20 Blind Cric ..

Pak-India to face-off in Triangular T20 Blind Cricket Tournament final

54 seconds ago
 NDMA and PRCS signs MoU for Collaboration in activ ..

NDMA and PRCS signs MoU for Collaboration in activities related to Disaster Risk ..

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan wheelchair tennis team beats India

Pakistan wheelchair tennis team beats India

58 seconds ago
 The new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 is set to take your audi ..

The new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 is set to take your audio experience to next level wit ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>