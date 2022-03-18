Dawood Sports clinches Badar Jaffery Invitation Cricket title

Dawood Sports emerged as the champions when they stunned strong Agha Khan Gymkhana by six wickets in final of the Badar Jaffery Invitation Cricket tournament at TMC Ground here Friday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Dawood sports emerged as the champions when they stunned strong Agha Khan Gymkhana by six wickets in final of the Badar Jaffery Invitation cricket tournament at TMC Ground here Friday. The tournament was organized by ZA Sports.

Agha Khan Gymkhana scored 193 for 8 in allotted 40 Overs. Kamran Wali scored 35 runs, Jawed Mansoor 34 while Faisal Ahmed made 30 runs. Waleed Azim got 3-33 while Junaid Naeem and Talha Ahsan took two wickets each.

Dawood Sports raced to the target with 34 overs to spare for the loss of four wickets. Noor Wali hammered unbeaten 69 off 54 deliveries, striking 10 fours and one six.

Haider Abbas scored 44 runs and Naved Khan 32 not out. Kamran Wali got 3-35.

After the end of final, chief guest Jawed Ahmed Khan Ex. President KCCA Zone 2 distributed the prizes. Winner trophy received by Noor Wali Skipper of Dawood Sports, Runners-up trophy received by Jawed Mansoor Captain Agha Khan Gymkhana. Haider Abbas was adjudged as the best batsman, Zia Ullaah got the best bowler award, Wahaj Riaz best fielder, Jawed Mansoor of Agha Khan Gymkhana was adjudged as the best player of tournament and Man of the final Match Noor Wali.