Dawood Sports clinches Badar Jaffery Invitation Cricket title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 18, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Dawood Sports emerged as the champions when they stunned strong Agha Khan Gymkhana by six wickets in the final of the Badar Jaffery Invitation Cricket tournament here at TMC Ground

According to the Press Release, Agha Khan Gymkhana Scored 193 for 8 in allotted 40 Overs. Kamran Wali scored 35 runs,Jawed Mansoor 34 while Faisal Ahmed made 30 runs.Waleed Azim got 3-33 while Junaid Naeem and Talha Ahsan took two wickets each.

Dawood Sports raced to the target with 34 overs to spare for the loss of four wickets. Noor Wali hammered unbeaten 69 off 54 deliveries, striking 10 fours and one Six.

Haider Abbas scored 44 runs and Naved Khan 32 not out.Kamran Wali got 3-35.

After the end of the final, the chief guest Jawed Ahmed Khan Ex. President KCCA Zone 2 distribute the prizes. Winner trophy received by Noor Wali Skipper of Dawood Sports, Runners-up Trophy received by Jawed Mansoor Captain Agha Khan Gymkhana.

Haider Abbas was adjudged as the best batsman, Zia Ullaah got the best bowler award, Wahaj Riaz best fielder, Jawed Mansoor of Agha Khan Gymkhana was adjudged as the best player of the tournament and Man of the final Match Noor Wali.

