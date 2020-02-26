Dawood Sports, Faisal and Northern Gymkhana enter 3rd round of Ejaz Faruqi Invitation Cricket

Dawood Sports, Northern Gymkhana and Faisal Gymkhana moved into third round of the All Karachi Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament after beating their opponent on Tuesday at various grounds

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ):Dawood Sports, Northern Gymkhana and Faisal Gymkhana moved into third round of the All Karachi Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi Invitation Cricket Tournament after beating their opponent on Tuesday at various grounds. The tournament is being organized by Rising Star Cricket Club with the permission of PCB.

Scores in brief: In the day's first match played at TMC ground Dawood Sports defeated Lines Area Gymkhana by 5 wickets. Batting first, Lines Area Gymkhana made 185 runs and all-out in 45 overs. Arsalan Khan scored 50 with 3 boundaries and 1 six, Ali Jawad 41, M. Ali 35, Masoom Ali 21, Sanaullah 3/38, Azhar Shah 2/26, Noor Wali 2/66.

In reply Dawood Sports 186/5 in 40.2 overs. Shiraz Ali 47 with 3 fours and 1 six, Obaisullah remained not-out and scored 45 runs with 5 fours, Mubashir Nawaz 44 with 4 boundaries and 2 sixes, Noor Wali 24, Ahrar Ahmed 2/30, Masoom Ali 2/55.

In the second fixture Northern Gymkhana beat Northshire Cricket Club by 9 wickets at KCCA Stadium.

Batting first, Northshire CC 141 all-out in 35.2 overs. Ahrar Warsi 38, Tariq Orakzai 30, Azhan Hadi 29, Mushtaq Kalhoro 3/29, Rashid Hanif 2/16, Rana Shahbaz 2/31.

In reply Northern Gymkhana 144/1 in 14.5 overs. Ravi 49 not out with 8 fours, Rameez Aziz 44 not out with 6 fours and Raam Ravi 36.

Meanwhile in another match between Nazimabad Gymkhana "B" and Rizvia Sports by 221 runs at KMC Eastern Star ground. Batting first, Nazimabad Gymkhana "B" 367/ 9 in 45 overs. Kashif Khan 157 with 16 fours and 2 sixes in 123 balls, Ijaz Sawati 137 17 fours and 2 sixes in 102 balls, Zafar Ali 20, both Kashif Khan and Ijaz Sawati added 237 runs to the scoreboard for the 4th wicket partnership, Waseem Abbas 3/38, Rashid Awan 2/74.

In their reply Rizvia Sports made 146 runs all-out in 28.1 overs. Abdullah Rizwan 36, Mihammad Hamza 30, Nadir 23, Azem Shah 23, Raj Akbar 4/41, Zafar Ali 3/43 and Luqman Zada 2/23.