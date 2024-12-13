- Home
Dawood Sports, Shamil CC, Azeempura, And Eaton CC Secure Wins In Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tournament
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Four matches were decided in the ongoing Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tournament, organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Master Oil Lubricant. The matches took place at various grounds across Karachi.
Dawood sports vs National Gymkhana (KCCA Stadium):
Dawood Sports clinched a 5-wicket victory over National Gymkhana. National Gymkhana were bowled out for 95 in 34.2 overs, with Aliyan Mehmood scoring 24 and Abdullah Jawed 22. Dawood Sports chased down the target in 13 overs, reaching 96/5 with Sohail Khan top-scoring with 67 (7 fours, 4 sixes).
Shamil CC vs Student Sports (Student Ground):
Shamil Cricket Club defeated Student Sports by 6 wickets. Student Sports posted 166 all out in 38.2 overs, with Umer Zafar scoring 63 and Asghar Haider 26. Shamil CC chased down the target in 21.
2 overs, finishing at 169/4, led by Touseef Khan’s 62 and Muhammad Salman’s 44.
Azeempura Gymkhana vs Landhi Gymkhana (Landhi Gymkhana):
In a high-scoring thriller, Azeempura Gymkhana beat Landhi Gymkhana by 3 wickets. Landhi Gymkhana set a target of 309, driven by Faizan Khan’s century (111) and Hassan Iqbal’s 61. Azeempura Gymkhana chased the target with 313/7 in 38.5 overs, thanks to Lal Kumar’s 81 and Waleed Ahmed’s 70.
Eaton CC vs Jinnah CC (Young Fighter Ground):
Eaton Cricket Club secured a narrow 2-wicket win over Jinnah Cricket Club. Jinnah CC were bowled out for 180, with Talah Sheikh contributing 48. Eaton CC chased the target with 182/8 in 34.4 overs, powered by Saad Faisal’s 51 and Osama Hussain’s 31.
The tournament continues to provide thrilling contests as teams battle for supremacy in the local cricket scene.
