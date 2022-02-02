UrduPoint.com

Day-long Mardan Inter-Club Karate Festival Held

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) ::A day-long Mardan Inter-Club Karate Festival was held here in which the clubs from all across Mardan District participated.

District Sports Office Mardan and District Administration organized the Karate Festival. Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif was the chief guest along with Deputy Commissioner for Planning and Finance Naik Mohammad Khan, DG Sports Khalid Khan, Administrator Mardan Sports Complex Mohammad Salman, DSO Jamshed Baloch, Power Karate Club's Jahangir Khan, Kashif Khan and Ibrahim Khan were also present.

The best competitions were seen in the Karate Festival in which Power Karate Club won first position, Mardan Koi Kashin Karate Club won second position and Salar Karate Club won third position.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif and Deputy Commissioner for Planning and Finance Naik Muhammad Khan, DG Sports Khalid Khan distributed trophies, certificates, medals and cash prizes among the athletes.

DC Mardan paid tribute to DSO Jamshed Baloch and his team for organizing such events and hoped that they would continue to organize such events in the future as well. DSO Jamshed Baloch said that soon Mardan women players will be performing well in the upcoming U21 competitions.

He said Mardan district will be a role model in the field of sports for other districts and the players here will continue to perform at national and international levels.

