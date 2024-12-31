Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 31, 2024 | 06:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The second day of the 10th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championships 2024 witnessed some standout encounters at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday.

In the Men’s Singles first round, M. Hamza Aasim claimed a commanding win over M. Huzaifa Khan (6-0, 6-4), while Uzair Khan outlasted M. Talha Khan in a grueling three-setter (6-4, 5-7, 6-2). Abdullah Adnan delivered a strong performance against Bilal Asim (6-2, 6-3) and Muhammad Abid displayed impeccable form, defeating Asad Zaman (6-0, 6-0). Shahzad Khan, Heera Ashiq, and Yousaf Khalil also registered convincing wins to advance to the next round.

In the Boys 18 & Under category, Azan Shahid eased past Muhammad Dawood (6-2, 6-2), and Ruhab Faisal triumphed over Ismail Aftab (6-3, 6-3).

M. Salar and Bilal Asim also secured victories, with the latter delivering a flawless double bagel performance against Hazrat Ali (6-0, 6-0).

In the Boys 14 & Under competition, Rayyan Khan defeated M. Hamza Khan (4-0, 4-0), while Arsh Imran overcame Rajam Taha (4-0, 4-1). Mozam Babar advanced through a walkover.

The event, organized annually by the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), commemorates the late Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan, mother of PTF Patron Senator Salim Saifullah Khan. It has attracted Pakistan’s top-ranked players, including Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid, and Heera Ashiq, among others.

As one of the most prestigious events in the national tennis calendar, the tournament provides a platform for seasoned athletes and rising stars to compete at the highest level.

