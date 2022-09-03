UrduPoint.com

Day Two Of FGA Ladies Amateur C'ship Ends With Intense Golfing

Muhammad Rameez Published September 03, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Day two of FGA Ladies Amateur C'ship ends with intense golfing

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The second day of the 4th FGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship ended with yet another round of intense golfing under tough weather conditions at Islamabad Islamabad Club Golf Course.

On Saturday, the field was comprised of all three major categories playing along with juniors.

The winner of this tournament will take home the Yasmin Mubarik Challenge Cup which is a being introduced to honour the lifelong golfing achievements of our former National Champion, Yasmin Mubarik. She won many tournaments since she started playing in 1963. The four-time winner of the National Championship of Pakistan and the winner of many other tournaments, Yasmin Mubarik has been an inspiration for juniors and lady golfers across the country. She represented lady golfers of Pakistan in various tournaments oversees as well.

At the end of day two or Category A, Rimsha Ijaz from Raya Golf Club Pakistan (HCap 1) and Aania Farooq from PAF Airmen Golf Club Karachi (HCap 2) scored the lowest at 76 and Hamna Amjad from PAF Golf Course (HCap 1) scored a 79. Saturday's scores brought Rimsha Ijaz to a total of 150 gross, Aania Farooq to a total of 153 gross and Hamna Amjad to 156 gross.  Category B players played their first round on Saturday with Jasia Tasawar from Rawalpindi Golf Course (HCap 17) leading at 82, Uzma Khurshid from Lahore Gymkhana (HCap 23) second at 84 and Zeenat Ayesha from Islamabad Club Golf Course (HCap 16) third at 88 gross.

Category C players also played their first round with Shazmina Khan from Islamabad Club Golf Course (HCap 27) leading at 91, Fouzia Shahid from Lahore Gymkhana (HCap 29) second at 94 and Zarmina Khan from Islamabad Club Golf Course (HCap 30) third at 98 GROSS.

In the Juniors Category, playing 9 holes, Amina Ali Khan from Margalla Greens Golf  Course (HCap 18) led the field by scoring 50 gross. The second gross winner was Myesha Binte Mohsin from Margalla Greens Golf Course (HCap 18) scoring 63 and on third gross position was Rimsha Ehsan from Sialkot Golf Course (HCap 18) at 72. Amna Malik from Rawalpindi Golf Course (HCap 13), with a net score of 42, led in the results on net and Zarish Irfan from Sialkot Golf Course (HCap 18) came in second with a net score of 46.

Amongst all categories, Aania Farooq was closest to the pin on hole # 3 at 6.5 feet and Yasmeen Zaman from Lahore Gymkhana hit the longest drive at 290 yards. Aania Farooq made 14 amazing pars on 18 holes on day two while Parkha Ijaz made the highest number of birdies, which were four.

It was also the first day for the Inter Club Team Tournament. The best net scores of three players will be taken over two days to declare the winning team. At the end of their first round, the Islamabad Club Golf Course team was leading at 201 net with the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course team trailing second at a score of 212 net. Sona Golf Course is not too far behind at a net score of 215.

