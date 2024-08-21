Day Two Of Second Four-day Match Abandoned
Muhammad Rameez Published August 21, 2024 | 07:28 PM
The second day of the second four-day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh ‘A’ was abandoned without a ball being bowled after wet outfield at the Islamabad Club kept the teams away from action
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The second day of the second four-day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh ‘A’ was abandoned without a ball being bowled after wet outfield at the Islamabad Club kept the teams away from action.
The umpires had undertaken three inspections throughout the day before drawing stumps after tea interval. The third day’s play is expected to begin at 9:45am with the toss expected to take place at 9:15am.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Sports
-
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England5 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard5 hours ago
-
England maintain grip on first Test after Sri Lanka skipper De Silva departs5 hours ago
-
Saud Shakeel joins Saeed Ahmed to score fastest 1000 Test runs7 hours ago
-
Saim, Saud show resilience on challenging opening day of first Test7 hours ago
-
Germany goalkeeper Neuer retires from international duty7 hours ago
-
Chairman WAPDA presents Rs 5 mln cash award to Arshad Nadeem7 hours ago
-
WAPDA presents cash award of Rs 5 million to Arshad Nadeem9 hours ago
-
WAPDA presents cash award of Rs5 million to its athlete Arshad Nadeem10 hours ago
-
CM felicitates athlete Bano Butt9 hours ago
-
Woakes at the double as Sri Lanka slump against England in first Test9 hours ago
-
Chelsea sign Joao Felix as Gallagher leaves for Atletico Madrid9 hours ago