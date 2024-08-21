Open Menu

Day Two Of Second Four-day Match Abandoned

Muhammad Rameez Published August 21, 2024 | 07:28 PM

Day two of second four-day match abandoned

The second day of the second four-day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh ‘A’ was abandoned without a ball being bowled after wet outfield at the Islamabad Club kept the teams away from action

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The second day of the second four-day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh 'A' was abandoned without a ball being bowled after wet outfield at the Islamabad Club kept the teams away from action.

The umpires had undertaken three inspections throughout the day before drawing stumps after tea interval. The third day’s play is expected to begin at 9:45am with the toss expected to take place at 9:15am.

