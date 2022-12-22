DC Abbottabad assures cooperation for the KPCIP project

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Thursday chaired Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project (KPCIP) meeting regarding landfill site Dhamtoor for solid waste management.

According to the details, various issues related to the work at the landfill site were discussed in the meeting. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad assured all possible cooperation from the district administration regarding the project.

The meeting was attended by Director Compliance KPCIP Ameer Alam, Resettlement Specialist Ali Akbar, Dr. Asad consultant KPCIP, representative WSSCA Waseem, Muhammad Khursheed Tahsildar KPCIP and other officers.