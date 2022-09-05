DC awards cash prize to medal-winning special athletes

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Monday distributed cash prizes among the players who won gold medals in basketball and bronze medal in football on behalf of District Abbottabad in the games event organized by the Special Education Center Social Welfare Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Monday distributed cash prizes among the players who won gold medals in basketball and bronze medal in football on behalf of District Abbottabad in the games event organized by the Special Education Center Social Welfare Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat appreciated the performance of the Social Welfare Department and encouraged the players and reiterated that the district administration will ensure all possible assistance and support of the Special Education Center Social Welfare Department.

According to the details, Farzana Bibi won the gold medal in Basketball in the National Olympics games held in Karachi, while Ehsan ul Haq won the bronze medal in Football in the National Olympics games held in Lahore.

Both the children represented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teams of basketball and football from government special education centres in Abbottabad.

District Officer Malik Abdul Rasheed, Deputy Director Social Welfare Saira Mushtaq and others participated in the ceremony.