DC Charsadda Football League Kicks Off

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 25, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Football League kicked off here at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda wherein eight teams from all over the district were participating

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Football League kicked off here at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda wherein eight teams from all over the district were participating.

Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman was the chief guest at the inaugural function. District Sports Officer Charsadda Tehseenullah, Administrator Imran Khan and other important personalities were present on the occasion.

Three teams each from Tehsil Shabqadar and Tehsil Charsadda and two teams from Tehsil Tangi are participating in the Football League.

Before selecting teams at Tehsil level of the District Charsadda, 32 teams each participated in Inter-Club Championship at Tehsil Charsadda and Tehsil Shabqadar wherein eight clubs took part in the Tehsil Tangai Inter-Club.

Soon after the Inter-Club League at Tehsil level ended, the Charsadda Football League began with a total of eight teams participating.

In the first match Markhor beat Tangi Star by 3-0, Obaid, Irfan and Imtiaz scored one goal each for Makhor. In the second match Shabqadar Dragon defeated Shabqadar Shark by 3-2. For Shabqadar Dragon Inyat Ullah, Haris Ahmad and Javed Ali scored one goal each, while for Shabqadar Shark Tufail Khan and Saeed Bacha scored one goal each.

The deputy commissioner termed such activities as vital for the youth of Charsadda district. He said that the district administration would make efforts in facilitating the youth of the district to actively participate in sports.

He said that sports were very important for physical and mental development, as well as keep the youth away from negative activities. He said that if the players played with confidence and hard work, success would surely follow them, and players the likes of Messi and Ronaldo could emerge from there.

He also appreciated the players and their parents for their presence and support. He said that soon parents of all the participating players in the league and those of other players would be called to have a meeting.

Parents, he said, have a big contribution in making a successful player and that they also worked hard so a function would be organized in their honour.

Finally, he assured the District Sports Office, Charsadda, of full cooperation from the district administration.

