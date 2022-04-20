DC Charsadda Ramzan Sports Festival to start from April 23

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Ramzan sports Festival will be commencing from April 23 at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda under the aegis of District Sports Officer Charsadda.

This was stated by District Sports Officer Charsadda and former international badminton official Tehseen Ullah Khan while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said like every year, this year Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Ramzan Sports Festival would be organized in befitting manners.

He said the DC Charsadda Ramzan Sports Festival would carry Games like Basketball, Table Tennis, Football, Hockey, Volleyball and Carrom board wherein entry to these Games is open.

He said all arrangements have been made well in time for the smooth conduct of the Festival this year. The position holders players would be given trophies, medals, certificates and cash prizes, Tehseen Ullah Khan said.

He said Director General Sports KP Khalid Khan and Deputy Commissioner Charsadda would grace the occasion as guests at the opening ceremony on April 23 at 9.30 p.m. The Festival, he said, would continue up till April 27, 2022.

He said they have received clear instruction from the Director General Sports KP Khalid Khan to have Ramzan Sports Festival wherein players would be invited to take active participation.