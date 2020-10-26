UrduPoint.com
DC Directs Preparations For Inter-district Sports Competitions

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 04:44 PM

DC directs preparations for Inter-district sports competitions

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak directed sports departments to start preparation for inter-district and inter-division sports competitions starting from November across the province

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak directed sports departments to start preparation for inter-district and inter-division sports competitions starting from November across the province.

Presiding over a meeting in this connection, DC Aamir Khattak said that 17 games competitions would be held during the championship.

He said that Metropolitan Corporation and Tehsil Councils would bear the expenses of these competitions. He said that competitions of football, athletics, volleyball, traditional wrestling (Kushti), Kabbadi, boxing, karate, basket ball and other games would be organized during the championship.

The DC said that final decision on games would be made by the provincial government.

He directed officers concerned to ensure all arrangements for the championship as the provincial government has decided to restore healthy activities in grounds.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani, District Sports Officer Adnan Naeem, Chief Officer Tehsil Council Iqbal Khan, officers of sports, education, metropolitan corporation and other concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

