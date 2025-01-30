DC, DPO Inspect Arrangements For Cholistan Rally
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 30, 2025 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq visited Cholistan to review arrangements for the 20th International Cholistan Desert Rally.
District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz, Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East, Assistant Commissioner Yazman, officials from Tourism Development Corporation Punjab, Cholistan Development Authority, Traffic Police, Highways, Health Department, and other relevant departments were present.
The deputy commissioner also visited Dilwash Stadium, the starting point of the Cholistan Desert Rally, and other locations. He stated that all arrangements for the rally should be completed on time and in an efficient manner.
He said that officials from the relevant departments should carry out their tasks with better coordination. During the visit, the DC and the DPO reviewed security measures, traffic management, and the provision of facilities for participants and spectators of the Cholistan desert rally.
The deputy commissioner inspected the Cholistan Desert Rally track. Meanwhile, he also examined the TDCP resort. The Deputy Commissioner inspected the road construction and repair works as well. Later, the Deputy Commissioner and the DPO visited the Government Primary school in Dera. They met with the students and reviewed the teaching and educational activities.
