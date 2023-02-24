UrduPoint.com

DC Encourages Students To Participate In Sports

Muhammad Rameez Published February 24, 2023

DC encourages students to participate in sports

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that the youth is a valuable asset of our country and students should actively participate in sports as well as co-curricular activities.

He was addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the divisional-level intercollegiate sports program at Government Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur as Chief Guest today.

On this occasion, Director Colleges Bahawalpur Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim, Principal Government Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur Dr. Muhammad Shahid, Divisional Sports Officer Aamir Hameed, Deputy Director Colleges Taslim Alam, teachers, and students were present in large numbers.

He appreciated the performance of the students in the competitions. He motivated them to participate in sports activities. According to the divisional level inter-collegiate sports program results, Government Graduate College for Women Dubai Mahal Road Bahawalpur got the first position while Government Associate College for Girls Dahrawala got the second position in the hockey competition.

In cricket, Government Graduate College for Women Dubai Mahal Road Bahawalpur won the first position while Government Associate College for Women Haroonabad won the second position.

In Badminton competitions, Government Graduate College for Women Khairpur Tamiwali Bahawalpur won first position while Government Associate College for Women Ahmedpur Sharqia won second position.

In the volleyball competitions, Government Associate College for Women Sadiqabad District Rahim Yar Khan won the first position while Government Associate College for Women Yazman Bahawalpur won the second position.

Government Graduate College for Women Dubai Mahal Road Bahawalpur won the first position in the gymnastics competition.

In the athletics competition, Government Graduate College for Women, Harunabad, won the first position, and Government Associate College for Women Yazman won the second position. Government Associate College Liaquatpur District Rahim Yarkhan got the first position while Government Sadiq Egerton Graduate College Bahawalpur got the second position.

In the Football (Boys) competition, Government Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur won first position while Government Graduate College Chishtian District Bahawalpur won second position.

In the Badminton Boys competition, Government RI College Haroonabad District Bahawalnagar won the first position while Government Khawaja Farid Graduate College Rahim Yar Khan won the second position.

In the Volleyball (Boys) competition, Government Graduate College Chishtian District Bahawalpur bagged the first position and Government SE Graduate College Bahawalpur bagged the second position.

In the Kabaddi competition, Government Graduate College Chishtian won the first position and Government SE College Bahawalpur won the second position.

In the wrestling competition, Government SE College Bahawalpur won the first position and Government Khwaja Farid Graduate College Rahim Yarkhan won the second position.

In the gymnastics paper, Government SE Graduate College Bahawalpur got first while Government Graduate College Chishtian district Bahawalnagar secured second position. Government Sadiq Egerton Graduate College Bahawalpur got the first position in the athletics competition.

