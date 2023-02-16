UrduPoint.com

DC Gold Cup Badminton Championship Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 16, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Gold Cup Badminton Championship under the umbrella of District Administration and District Sports Officer Charsadda was underway at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Dr Qasim Ali Khan was the chief guest on the occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship wherein more than a hundred players from Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera were taking part.

District Sports Officer Tahsin Ullah Khan and Miss Nousheen were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Dr Qasim Ali Khan in his address that vigorous measures were being taken for the promotion of sports in the district.

He said, "Charsadda is blessed with international standard facilities and that is why opportunities have been given to the players to come and play." He hoped that they would avail the golden opportunity by showing their best skills.

He said, "The series of such events will continue in the future and we will continue to support them."

