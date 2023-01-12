UrduPoint.com

DC Gold Cup Girls Sports Festival From Jan 18 In Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Dr Qasim Ali Khan on Thursday announced the DC Gold Cup Girls Sports Festival, being organized from January 18 to 20 at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda.

He made this announcement while talking to the media here, where DSO Charssada Tahsin Ullah Khan was also present. Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan said that in these three-day competitions, a large number of female athletes will participate in various sports, including athletics, tug-of-war, badminton, hockey, and Chendero.

DSO Charsadda said that in view of the efforts of DC Charsadda, the sports festival was being arranged with the aim of providing opportunities to athletes for showcasing their skills in various events.

He said attention was also being paid to both male and female games and after that, games for players with disabilities, cultural games and other sports events would also continue.

The DSO stressed that there was no lack of talent, "the players need opportunities, facilities and encouragement" for which they are striving hard. He said that these players will make the country and nation proud in the future not only at the national level but also at the international level.

