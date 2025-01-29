DC Haripur vows to promote sports

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Haripur, Shozeb Abbas Wednesday has reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to promoting sports and ensuring the welfare of athletes. He expressed these views while addressing an open court session for athletes at Curtis Ground, Haripur

HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Haripur, Shozeb Abbas Wednesday has reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to promoting sports and ensuring the welfare of athletes. He expressed these views while addressing an open court session for athletes at Curtis Ground, Haripur.

DC emphasized that sports centers serve as vital rehabilitation hubs for youth and the administration is utilizing all possible resources to enhance sports facilities.

DC assured participants that their concerns regarding sports-related issues would be resolved.

During the session, athletes and sports representatives highlighted challenges and proposed solutions to improve the sports landscape in the district.

In response, DC Shozeb Abbas reiterated that youth are a valuable asset and the future architects of society. He stressed that promoting sports is crucial for maintaining peace and steering young people away from negative influences.

The DC assured that the administration is actively working on initiatives to strengthen sports infrastructure and provide better opportunities for athletes across the district.

The session was attended by Additional DC Dr Adil Ayub, District Sports Officer Tauseef Ahmed, District Youth Officer Farhad and representatives from various sports organizations, including hockey, badminton, body building, karate, gymnastics, athletics and stone lifting.