DC Haripur Vows To Promote Sports
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 29, 2025 | 08:14 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Haripur, Shozeb Abbas Wednesday has reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to promoting sports and ensuring the welfare of athletes. He expressed these views while addressing an open court session for athletes at Curtis Ground, Haripur
HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Haripur, Shozeb Abbas Wednesday has reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to promoting sports and ensuring the welfare of athletes. He expressed these views while addressing an open court session for athletes at Curtis Ground, Haripur.
DC emphasized that sports centers serve as vital rehabilitation hubs for youth and the administration is utilizing all possible resources to enhance sports facilities.
DC assured participants that their concerns regarding sports-related issues would be resolved.
During the session, athletes and sports representatives highlighted challenges and proposed solutions to improve the sports landscape in the district.
In response, DC Shozeb Abbas reiterated that youth are a valuable asset and the future architects of society. He stressed that promoting sports is crucial for maintaining peace and steering young people away from negative influences.
The DC assured that the administration is actively working on initiatives to strengthen sports infrastructure and provide better opportunities for athletes across the district.
The session was attended by Additional DC Dr Adil Ayub, District Sports Officer Tauseef Ahmed, District Youth Officer Farhad and representatives from various sports organizations, including hockey, badminton, body building, karate, gymnastics, athletics and stone lifting.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party
Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project
3 development schemes approved
Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets
Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveils 'Shahin' digital platform
Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in Sharjah
42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 participants
Five injured in Karachi road accident
CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing societies
Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Malta present credentials to Pre ..
Selection committee completes initial consultation for ICC CT 2025, tri-nation s ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Selection committee completes initial consultation for ICC CT 2025, tri-nation series42 minutes ago
-
DC Haripur vows to promote sports33 seconds ago
-
Noman attain career best in ICC Rankings3 hours ago
-
Chairman PCB visits Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to see upgradation work15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Padel Federation to host National Championship in March4 hours ago
-
RSO chairs meeting to review preparation for KP games 20255 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tickets crash5 hours ago
-
Zone-VI Whites to face Zone-III Whites in Woodward Trophy U-17 final1 day ago
-
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract2 days ago
-
SCCF grants approval of funds for SIPMR, Cadet College Sanghar2 days ago
-
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract2 days ago
-
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract2 days ago