DC Highlights Importance Of Anti-corruption Efforts
Muhammad Rameez Published December 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Deputy commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah khan Wednesday called corruption as a major obstacle to societal progress and public resource management and suggested to need of collective action to eradicate it.
In his message on the occasion of Anti-Corruption Week, observed from December 2 to 9, 2024, under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's initiative, he emphasized the need for transparency and public awareness.
The week-long campaign aims to educate citizens about the adverse impacts of corruption through seminars, rallies, and awareness activities, emphasizing that sustainable development is unattainable without eliminating corruption.
The Deputy Commissioner appealed to citizens to take responsibility by reporting corruption to the relevant authorities and urged government departments to improve performance by adhering to principles of accountability and transparency.
He reaffirmed his commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against corruption in Abbottabad and vowed to collaborate with stakeholders to establish a corruption-free system that fosters public trust.
