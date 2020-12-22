DC inaugurates Badminton Tournament in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Wali Muhammad Barich Tuesday inaugurated the Badminton Tournament under Jhalawan Sports and Cultural Festival at Officer Club in Khuzdar.

A large number of government officials, including senior leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Nazir Ahmad Nathwani, political leaders and social personalities attended the opening ceremony of Jhalawan Sports and Cultural Festival.

Addressing the ceremony after the inauguration of Badminton Tournament, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Wali Muhammad Barich said that the full participation and interest of the players and spectators in all the sports competitions organized in connection with the festival is a testament to the ideal peace in the area and the people living here.

He said such sports activities would enhance talent of local players, therefore provincial government was paying special attention on the sports activities for creating healthy environment by maintaining of game activities at district level.