DC Inaugurates Chamkani Sports Ground

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 14, 2024 | 10:55 PM

DC inaugurates Chamkani Sports Ground

Deputy Commissioner, Sarmad Saleem Akram here Thursday inaugurated 'Chamkani Sports Ground' being constructed under public-private partnership and said that our target is to establish 100 sports grounds in rural area

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Sarmad Saleem Akram here Thursday inaugurated ‘Chamkani Sports Ground’ being constructed under public-private partnership and said that our target is to establish 100 sports grounds in rural areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner commended Malik Shahab Khan for providing land for sports ground. He emphasized the importance of such initiatives in promoting healthy lifestyles and fostering social harmony.

To celebrate the opening, he joined a volleyball match and praised enthusiasm of players.

He said that Chamkani Sports Ground would help area children to develop their skills and participate in healthy activities.

He said government was striving to create healthy environment through this public partnership project. He assured that the district administration would continue to support such public-private partnerships and take measures to provide opportunities for youth and children to participate in sports.

