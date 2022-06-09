DC inaugurates Khuzdar Super League Cricket Tournament

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Major (Retd.) Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai on Thursday inaugurated Khuzdar Super League (KSL) Cricket Tournament with beautiful colors organized by Pakistan Army and District Administration at Khuzdar Jinnah Sports Complex

KHUZDAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Major (Retd.) Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai on Thursday inaugurated Khuzdar Super League (KSL) Cricket Tournament with beautiful colors organized by Pakistan Army and District Administration at Khuzdar Jinnah Sports Complex.

Assistant Commissioner Khuzdar Jahanzeb Noor Shahwani, ASP Khuzdar Muhammad Zaman, Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Saqib Faiz Baloch Hashim, Tournament Organizer Naseer Ahmad Bizenjo and others were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner while addressing the audience and players said that youth were asset of the country and providing them the opportunities of sports and healthy activities was one of our Primary responsibilities.

He said that in the current era where youth were involved in negative activities due to various reasons, adding that the district administration, Pakistan Army and Commissioner Kalat Division Dawood Khan made decision for starting Super League cricket tournament so that our young players could have a positive atmosphere.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the efforts of Khuzdar administration and Pak Army for organizing such important tournament.

Khuzdar Super League Tournament Organizer Naseer Ahmed Bizanjo said that cricket teams from all over the province have reached Khuzdar to participate in KSL to make the tournament a success. The event will continue for 12 days.