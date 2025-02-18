Open Menu

DC Inaugurates Main Gate Of Stadium

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq inaugurated the main gate of Dring

Stadium Bahawalpur after the completion of renovation, painting, and lighting work.

The main entrance of the stadium has also been adorned with beautiful images.

The deputy commissioner emphasized the need for special attention to care and watering

of plants.

He stated that beautification of various public places and roads in the city was also ongoing

under the Clean Punjab Programme.

