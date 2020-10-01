DC inaugurates 'Open Air Gym' at Kohat Sports Complex

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Rehman formally inaugurated the Open Air Gym and other development projects worth Rs. 58 million in Kohat Sports Complex

KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Rehman formally inaugurated the Open Air Gym and other development projects worth Rs. 58 million in Kohat sports Complex.

The Open Air Gym at Kohat Sports Complex is part of the 1000 ground projects announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand, Regional Sports Officer Sikandar Shah, District Sports Officer Dr. Hazrat Ullah and other dignitaries were present during the inauguration ceremony.

Briefing the DC, Project Director PM's 1000 Ground Projects, Murad Ali Mohmand said that they have taken the steps according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to ensure due playing facilities to the youth.

He said the Open Air Gym is costing Rs 2.

1 million. Open Air Gym has been installed, while in the second phase more Open Air Gyms would be approved.

Murad Ali Mohmand disclosed that currently work is underway which includes hostel, gymnasium, swimming pool, Tartan Track for Athletic in Kohat Sports Complex.

He said these projects would be completed including construction of the hostel facilities by December this year.

He said development of Sports Stadium Kohat and Captain Shaheed Zaheer-ul-Islam Ground are additional projects including construction of two badminton halls, a climbing wall have already approved projects in Kohat.

The DC lauded the performance of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for initiating such projects to facilitate the youth with much up-dated infrastructure.

He also urged upon the youth to come and utilize these Open Air Gym free of cost.