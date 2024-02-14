Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2024 | 09:12 PM

DC inaugurates sports, cultural festival at Dring Stadium

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa inaugurated sports and cultural activities organized by Education Department and Sports Department at the Dring Stadium Bahawalpur in connection with the 19th TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally and Cultural Festival

The event was attended by a large number of people and officers from the Education Department, including CEO Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, Secretary board of Intermediate Muhammad Shahbaz Tahir, Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain, Divisional Sports Officer, District Sports Officer, Deputy Director Colleges, and other relevant authorities, as well as students and enthusiasts.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa stated that the TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally and Cultural Festival is a mega event for South Asia, with participation from individuals from within the country and abroad. He mentioned that arrangements have been made to hold the Cholistan Desert Rally in a spectacular manner. Private organizations are also actively participating alongside government institutions in this event.

The Deputy Commissioner commended the organizers for the successful arrangements of the grand event.

The students from schools and colleges presented a march past at the Dring Stadium Bahawalpur. The students of Government Boys High school Shuhada-e-APS Satellite Town showcased a beautiful PT display. The students of Government Girls Elementary School Bhatta No. 1 presented a cultural performance. The students also displayed an excellent gymnastics performance, and the artist Shahid Ali Khan from Bahawalpur Arts Council presented folk music. A cultural dance was also performed during the event. It is important to note that on February 15, a T-10 cricket tournament will be held at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur, followed by a Taekwondo tournament on February 18, a Futsal exhibition match, a Karate tournament on February 20, and a hockey match for girls on February 21. Additionally, at the Qila Derawar's Dilwash Stadium, events including a Malakhra competition on February 23, a wrestling match, camel dance, Nachi goat dance, and a cultural show will be organized on February 24.

