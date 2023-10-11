Open Menu

DC Kohat Inaugurated Football Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published October 11, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir inaugurated on Wednesday the All Pakistan Department Football Tournament at Sports Complex KDA Kohat

According to the DC office, the DC participated today in the opening ceremony of the football tournament held at the Sports Complex KDA Kohat and also shook hands with the players at the ground to encourage the players.

In the tournament 42 famous teams from Pakistan will participate.

On the occasion, the DC said that our Primary responsibility is to encourage young players who are our valuable assets and provide them with sports facilities.

Assistant Commissioner Kohat Usman Ashraf, District Sports Officer, District Youth Officer and officers from other relevant departments participated on this occasion.

