DC Lahore review PSL 8 arrangements

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider has chaired a meeting of all administrative departments to review the arrangements for Pakistan Super League 8, here on Saturday at her office.

She instructed the officials to illuminate the government offices and all empty buildings around the stadium as well as street lights around the stadium should also be restored within 24 hours.

DC Lahore Rafia Haider said that she would go in the field on Sunday night to check all the arrangements including street lights and cleanliness. She also directed all departments to make lists of their staff as soon as possible and get security clearance.

She said that all offices located in Nishtar Park sports Complex would be closed by 2 O'clock.

She said that the security agencies should get the complete information of the residents of Nishtar Park as soon as possible and inform the police if any guest of residents come to Nishtar Park. She said that PSL has become our identity in the world of cricket.

Rafia Haider said that any kind of negligence in the arrangements would not be tolerated while district administration had been making extraordinary arrangements for PSL to make it successful as per directions of caretaker CM Punjab