DC opens sports gala at engineering university

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy commissioner Amir Kareem Khan formally opened sports gala here at university of engineering and technology, Qasimpur on Tuesday.

The DC played Bed Minton with university students to open the games, breaking inertia people had been experiencing since long due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said the district administration would continue to take steps for promotion of healthy activities among youth pleading that extra curricular activities were essential for their character building.

Vice Chancellor Engineer Amir Ejaz, Registrar Dr. Asim Omar and other officials besides students were present on this occasion.

The DC said the educational institutions have been told to organize sports activities regularly.

He said the engineering university would soon be shifted to the new building where it would function with full potential and facilities for the benefit of the students.