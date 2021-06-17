UrduPoint.com
DC Orders Construction Of Two Squash Courts For Promotion Of Game

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:39 PM

Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, ordered sports officials to build two squash courts at sports complex for promotion of the game

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, ordered sports officials to build two squash courts at sports complex for promotion of the game.

Commissioner Multan division expressed these views while visiting Multan sports complex here on Thursday.

He directed the divisional Sports Officer to submit the feasibility report of the project with Commissioner office.

Mr Javed said that Pakistan had ruled on international squash over the half decade but the game was on declining stage in Pakistan during recent era.

The country had won the first title of squash in various world games.

Commissioner ordered Deputy Commissioners across the division to establish squash courts and added that construction of squash courts vital to encourage young players.

On this occasion, Divisional sports officer Rana Nadeem Anjum, district sports officer Adnan Naeem and others were also present.

