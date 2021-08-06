DC orders inter-school cricket championship

UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad ordered sports department to prepare strategy to hold inter-school championship and contests involving clubs and schools to strengthen district cricket structure and polish cricket nursery

In a meeting with delegation of South Punjab Cricket Association (SPCA), Shahzad said that Multan possess enormous cricket talent that can find place in national cricket side and bring laurels to the country.

DC asked SPCA and sports officials to select teams of best cricketers by promoting cricket at educational institutions, cricket clubs and talent hunt initiatives. He said that these players should undergo proper coaching and training under the SPCA platform and a district level U-19 championship be organized.

SPCA chairman Khawaja Anis, CEO Dr. Abdul Saboor and sports officer Adnan Naeem and others were present and gave suggestions to promote cricket at local level.

