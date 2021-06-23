DC Peshawar inaugurates Peshawar District Boys, Girls Squash Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (retd) Khalid Mahmood Wednesday inaugurated the Peshawar District Boys and Girls Squash Championship here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex with 197 players in different age groups including 32 girls' players were taking part.

All 197 players in U13, U17, U19 and Girls Open categories were taking part in the three-day event. Speaking on this occasion soon after inaugurating the Championship Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mahmood said that development of Pakistan was truly possible only when we raise the banner of our victories in sports all over the world.

"We have no shortage of facilities and talented players,In fact, no battle can be fought without courage and passion," he added.

Director Project Murad Ali Mohmand, World No. 2 Mohibullah Junior, District Sports Officer Peshawar Tahseenullah, Deputy Director Amir Rehman, Deputy Director GIS (IT) Mohammad Zahid, Administrator Qayyum Stadium Jaffar Shah, Organizing Secretaries Muhammad Waseem and Munawar Zaman, coaches Tahir Iqbal, Alam Zeb, Niamat Ullah were also present.

We have come out to a great extent and life was going on again after the corona situation, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood said.

"It is the responsibility of all of us not to listen to rumors and should go for vaccination as the district administration setup more than 50 centers across Peshawar," Khalid Mahmood said.

He urged the players and their parents for more than 18 years to get vaccinated so that we do not have to close our playing fields again.

"We have set up more than 50 centers in the entire district and are conducting vaccinations for free," he informed.

"The government is providing free vaccines and now it is our responsibility to save ourselves and the nation from adverse conditions again,"Khalid Mahmood said.

DC Peshawar Khalid Mahmood paid homage to the Directorate General Sports KP and said that sports activities have been revived in Peshawar after the reduction in the Corona epidemic.

He said such activities were very important for the best development of the athletes. "If we want to make progress in the world, then we have to make progress in sports because a healthy body is the guarantor of a healthy mind and then a healthy society," he informed.

Stressing on the need to vaccinate against coronavirus, he said vaccination centers have been set up in Peshawar to prevent the spread of the disease and to revive sports activities and business life as soon as possible.

In his address, Murad Ali Mohmand thanked DC Peshawar for attending the inaugural function and said that the initiatives taken by the Directorate General Sports as well as the district government for the development and promotion of sports are commendable.

He said, sport safeguards our youth to avoid drugs and other immoral activities and come forward in positive activities. He said, Hockey, Tennis, Badminton and Table Tennis have been started under the District Sports Officer.