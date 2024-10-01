DC Peshawar Inter-Club Volleyball Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Inter-Club Volleyball Championship got underway at the indoor hall of the PSB Coaching Center on Tuesday.

In the opening match, Saadat Club Peer Clay secured victory after defeating Bacha Club Pashtakhara by 3-0, the score was 25-21, 25-20 and 25-23.

Provincial Volleyball Association Secretary Khalid Waqar and Regional sports Officer Kashif Farhan officially opened the event and introduced to the players all participating teams.

Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa coach Wasifullah, Bakhtiar Alam Finance Secretary Provincial Volleyball Association and Tajmal Khan National Referee were also present on this occasion.

On this occasion, Khalid Waqar said that with the support of Regional Sports Office Peshawar, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Inter-Club Volleyball Championship will continue till October 3 at Qayyum Sports Complex PSB Gymnasium Hall. In which 20 clubs registered with District Peshawar are participating.