DC Peshawar Paralympic Games, Asma wins gold in 100m Wheelchair Race

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Asma Khan wins gold medal after upsetting current national gold medalist Sakina Afridi of the 100m wheelchair event part of the ongoing Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Paralympics Games held in connection with the 75th Diamond Jubilee Independence Day which concluded here on Wednesday.

The first DC Peshawar sports Festival for Special Persons in the series of Diamond Jubilee Independence Day celebrations has ended at Tahamas Khan Football Stadium, Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Miss Tania Shaheen along with Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Zakir Ullah were the chief guests of the closing ceremony.

District Sports Officer Peshawar Miss Gul Rakh, Chairman Special Life Foundation, Chairman and International Athlete Zawar Noor Zia, Caretaker of the Tehmas Khan Football Stadium, Youth Afridi and others were present.

The festival for persons with different abilities produced great thrills for the sitting spectators and this was Asma Khan who won the gold medal by defeating current national champion Sakina Afridi in the wheelchair race.

In the wheelchair cricket event Raheel XI defeated Tariq XI by 16 runs. Raheel XI skipper Raheel, national cricketer, won the toss and scored 116 runs and bundled out Tariq XI by 100 runs and thus won the match by 16 runs.

Irshad XI defeated Syed Nabi XI by two runs in another thrilling match in the wheelchair junior cricket, Zabihullah got first position in 100m wheelchair race, Musal Khan took second position, In badminton standings, Fahad and Asad won first, Adeel and Aftab won second, Gulshan and Shakina won first position in Bocce, followed by Asma and Razia in Women Bocce Games, Usama, Akmal and Saber won first in Men Bocce, Shakeel and Azmat won second position, in the tug of war Shaam got first and Bilal got second, Adeel got first in standing tug of war, Aftab got second, Akmal got first in table tennis wheelchair, Zabiullah got second, Gulshan and Karisma got first in table tennis standing girls, Aram and Mehnaz got second. In archery girls open, Husna took first position, followed by Shahnaz, Abdullah Jan first in table tennis standings, Ehsan Danish took second, Abdul Manan first in Visually Impaired Tug-of-War, Muhammad Asif second, while Ayaz Khan first and Khalid in men's archery.

At the end the chief guest Tania Shaheen distributed trophies and cash prizes among the players. The winners awarded Rs. 8000 and the runners-up awarded Rs. 5000 in each of the categories of the team event while in the individual category Rs. 3000 got the winners and Rs. 2000 awarded to runners-up.