DC Peshawar Squash championship enters into quarter-finals stages

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The ongoing Deputy Commissioner Peshawar District Boys and Girls Squash Championship in different age groups entered into quarter-finals stages here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Thursday.

In Girls U-13, Zarlash defeated Haniya 3-0, Hasni defeated Wajiha 3-1, Kainat defeated Yasri 3-1, Mahnoor defeated Maliha 3-2, Ronaq defeated Romeesa 3-0, Hafsa defeated Sanzal 3-1 and Hira Aqeel defeated Sehrash by 3-1.

In the Boys U13 category Hamza defeated Khurram Hussain by 3-1, Huzaifa defeated Nawab Shah 3-2, Khushal Riaz defeated Faizan 3-2, Fahad defeated Abdul Haseeb 3-1, Noman defeated Salman Shah 3-2, Muhammad Hammad defeated Arbab Mehran 3-1, Jalal Sher defeated Hassan Jan 3-1.

Shiraz Akbar defeated Haseeb by 3-1, Shayan defeated Muhammad Hamad by 3-1, and Shahzad defeated Yasin, Shoaib Afzal to Mohammad Huzaifa, Hassan Zahid beat Majid Ahmed 3-1, Habib Zeb beat Hamza 3-0, Hassan Fahim beat Ayan 3-0.

In Boys U13, Mohammad Fawad beat Shayan 3-1, Abdul Ahad beat Hassan Farid 3-1, Mohammad Raza beat Mohammad Ahmed 3-1, Shahzeb beat Arsalan by 3-0, Ibrahim Zeb beat Abdullah Shah 3-1, Hamza Sajid beat Junaid Khan by 3-0, Noman Ahsan beat Hilal by 3-1, Mubeen beat Rehan Bahadur 3-1, Ahmad Khalil beat Saifullah 3-1, Muhammad Abdullah beat Amir Hamza 3-0, Muhammad Ali Raza beat Noorullah 3-0, Muhammad beat Sanan Ahmad 3-0, Haris Zahid beat Talha 3-0, Shehzad beat Ryan Mohib by 3-0, Abdul Rehman to Shayan Khan to move to quarterfinals.

Results: (Girls) U19 Boys Mutahir Ali beat Talha Iqbal 3-0 Fawad Hussain beat Jawad Ali 3-1 Hamza beat Khuram Hussain 3-1 Huzaifa beat Nawab Shah 3-0, Khushal Riaz beat Faizan 3-0, Fahad beat Abdul Hasseb 3-0, Nouman beat Salman Shah 3-0, M Hammad beat Arbab Mehran 3-0, U17 Boys Jalal Sher beat Hassan Jan Sheraz Akbar beat Hashir Shayan beat M Hammad Shahzad beat Yaseen Shoaib Afzal beat Hammad Khan Azan khalil beat M Huzaifa Hassan Zahid beat Majid Ahmed Habib Zeb beat Hamza They Reached Quarter Final U19 Boys Single Hashir beat Shyan Sohail beat Usman Shoib beat Afzal Mohsin beat Musa Tamheed beat Talha Luqman beat Rizwan U13 Boys Single Haseeb beat Abdullah Saad beat Abubakar Masood Ahmad beat MoidHamdan beat Aimal