DC promises to support football game in Khyber district

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Khyber District Abdul Nasar Khan Friday promised to extend full support to the players of football along with other games so that the youth could be encouraged to take activeingt in healthy sports activities.

He said all efforts will be made to organize all sports activities in the entire district in a good manner.

He said this during his meeting with two of the budding young football players from Khyber District who recently represented Pakistan in South Asian Football Championship held in Nepal where Pakistan team won silver medal.

Najib Ullah and Shayan Ali, the players of Khyber district of the national football team who performed well in the SAFE Football Championship held in Nepal and played the final of the event, had a special meeting with the Deputy Commissioner.

The Deputy Commissioner met both players and appreciated them for their excellent performance by reaching into the final. District Sports Officer Kashif Farhan and football coaches Waheed Shah and Noor Uddin were also present.

The DC further said that the way our players played and won the silver medal in the SAFE Football Championship for Pakistan by showing good performance.

The day, he said, is not far when Pakistan will rule in football at the world level. The district government will continue to fully patronize its children. All efforts will be made to organize all sports activities in the entire district in a good manner and fully patronize the players, the DC said and added, we have the best talent in football, athletics, volleyball, cricket and martial arts and all of them would be supported on behalf of the district administration.

On this occasion, he issued instructions to DSO Kashif Farhan that he should make all efforts to bring forward the talent in the district, ensure the organization of tournaments at different levels and provide complete facilities to the sportsmen and sportswomen. He also gave a cash reward of Rs. 20,000 to Najeeb Ullah and Shayan Khan and promised full sports with them in the future as well.

