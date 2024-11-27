DC Rejects New Site On Citizens' Complaints
Muhammad Rameez Published November 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kot Addu Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday took notice of reported change in the site for building a sports complex at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed tehsil with Rs. 110 million, and ordered that the sports facility would be built at the site earlier selected by a survey team, sent by the Punjab government.
A survey team from Punjab government and elected representatives had unanimously selected an 8-acre piece of land just a kilometer away from the city at Chak-570 as the site for sports complex. However, later, the tehsil administration proposed a five-acre piece of land that was five kilometers away from the city.
The development, however, caused concerns among the citizens who conveyed their reservations to the deputy commissioner that a comparatively smaller piece of land that too five kilometers away from the city cannot be preferred over a bigger site only a kilometer away from the city.
Taking notice of the complaint, DC visited the two sites on Wednesday and ordered that the sports complex would be built at the 8-acre site selected earlier at Chak-570 and rejected the 5-acre site at Chak-584.
APP/shn
Recent Stories
COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe
Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
More Stories From Sports
-
Ahmed, Shahnawaz ruled out of ODI series10 minutes ago
-
Bumrah recaptures top spot in ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings2 hours ago
-
Pakistan name women’s squad for T20 Asia Cup3 hours ago
-
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe3 hours ago
-
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him17 hours ago
-
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes18 hours ago
-
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip18 hours ago
-
Vissel Kobe close on Champions League knockouts, Vargas treble18 hours ago
-
Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 1st Test scores18 hours ago
-
Pakistan Shaheens, Sri Lanka A last two 50-over matches postponed21 hours ago
-
Pacers put Sialkot ahead on day 1 in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy22 hours ago
-
Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan1 day ago