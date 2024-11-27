DC rejects new site on citizens' complaints

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kot Addu Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday took notice of reported change in the site for building a sports complex at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed tehsil with Rs. 110 million, and ordered that the sports facility would be built at the site earlier selected by a survey team, sent by the Punjab government.

A survey team from Punjab government and elected representatives had unanimously selected an 8-acre piece of land just a kilometer away from the city at Chak-570 as the site for sports complex. However, later, the tehsil administration proposed a five-acre piece of land that was five kilometers away from the city.

The development, however, caused concerns among the citizens who conveyed their reservations to the deputy commissioner that a comparatively smaller piece of land that too five kilometers away from the city cannot be preferred over a bigger site only a kilometer away from the city.

Taking notice of the complaint, DC visited the two sites on Wednesday and ordered that the sports complex would be built at the 8-acre site selected earlier at Chak-570 and rejected the 5-acre site at Chak-584.

APP/shn