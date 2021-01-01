DC Thunders wins friendly match against Commissioner Huricane

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Thunders team won the friendly match by defeating Commissioner Huricane played at MCC ground here on Friday.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood represented the Huricane team while DC Thunders entered into the ground led by DC Aamer Khattak.

Playing first, Commissioner Huricane team made 111 scores in fixed 10 overs.

DC Thunders won the match in seventh over as Nadeem Akhtar played brilliantly and scored 77 runs on 26 balls.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner said that recreational activities are vital for freshness after work.

He announced that the competitions of other games will be organised.

MCC ground is historical cricket ground and assured that plan would be devised for its renovation.

Commissioner announced issuance of commendatory certificates for his team.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that purpose of conducting friendly match is to motivate citizens towards games.

He announced Rs 50, 000 cash prize for man of the match Nadeem Akhtar and prizes for other players also.