UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Thunders Wins Friendly Match Against Commissioner Huricane

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 06:40 PM

DC Thunders wins friendly match against Commissioner Huricane

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Thunders team won the friendly match by defeating Commissioner Huricane played at MCC ground here on Friday.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood represented the Huricane team while DC Thunders entered into the ground led by DC Aamer Khattak.

Playing first, Commissioner Huricane team made 111 scores in fixed 10 overs.

DC Thunders won the match in seventh over as Nadeem Akhtar played brilliantly and scored 77 runs on 26 balls.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner said that recreational activities are vital for freshness after work.

He announced that the competitions of other games will be organised.

MCC ground is historical cricket ground and assured that plan would be devised for its renovation.

Commissioner announced issuance of commendatory certificates for his team.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that purpose of conducting friendly match is to motivate citizens towards games.

He announced Rs 50, 000 cash prize for man of the match Nadeem Akhtar and prizes for other players also.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan Man

Recent Stories

Pakistani actress Zara Albaloshi gets permanent Sa ..

32 minutes ago

PFF General Secretary Manizeh Zainli steps down fr ..

49 minutes ago

TCL and McDonald's join hands for 'Bolti Band Offe ..

51 minutes ago

2020 termed a very disturbing year: Mian Zahid Hus ..

1 hour ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan rides Rescue 1122 motorcycle

1 hour ago

DEWA organises training and brainstorming session ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.