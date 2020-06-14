UrduPoint.com
DC United Player Isolating After Positive COVID-19 Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 08:40 AM

DC United player isolating after positive COVID-19 test

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :An unidentified player for Major League Soccer's D.C. United has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation as the squad prepares to return to full team training.

D.C. United announced on Saturday the result came during mandatory testing last week in advance of the club moving from individual workouts to team activities in the wake of the MLS coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

The league halted play in March after only two weeks of matches but MLS is planning a return in Orlando next month with all 26 teams playing in a World Cup-style tournament.

The United player who tested positive was not among those who took part in an event last weekend at the club's home field in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, the team said.

United, the former club of long-time England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney, still awaits clearance from the league and local government officials to resume team workouts.

