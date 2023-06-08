DC visits IUB to inspect arrangements for football trials under PM Youth Sports League

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to review the arrangements for the football trials of the Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth sports League.

Director Sports Islamia University Bahawalpur Amjad Farooq Waraich gave a briefing to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur.

He told that these trials will be held on 16 June and 17 June. All the arrangements for the trials of the Prime Minister Program for Talent Hunt Youth Sports League have been finalized. Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman will be the chief guest at the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner also called on Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob and discussed the arrangements for football trials and regional volleyball matches.