DC Visits Jinnah Cricket Stadium

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 03:32 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir visited Jinnah Cricket Stadium Sialkot to review the ongoing matches in connection with under-16 Inter-School Central Punjab Cricket Championship 2021 in Sialkot district

On this occasion, District sports Officer Iftikhar Ahmed introduced the players to the Deputy Commissioner.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq directed officials to ensure the provision of quality facilities to the teams participating in the championship.

A total of 10 teams were participating in the Under-16 Cricket Championship starting from September 15 in Sialkot district which has been divided into Pool A and Pool B.

Pool A's 10 matches will be played at VIP Ground while Pool B's 10 matches will be played at the Jinnah Cricket Stadium.

The final match between the winning teams of both the pools will be played on September 26 at Jinnah Cricket Stadium.

