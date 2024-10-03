DCM Natalie Baker visits U-19 girls at NCA

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published October 03, 2024

The United States (US) Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the US Embassy in Islamabad Natalie Baker visited the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at Gaddafi stadium and played cricket with the U-19 girls here on Thursday

DCM Ms. Baker was accompanied by US Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins and Public Affairs Officers (PAO) Sandeep Paul. The diplomat was accorded a warm welcome at the NCA by the head of High-Performance Center (HPC) Nadeem Khan. Head Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick was also present on the occasion.

The DCM Natalie Baker and Consul General Kristin Hawkins met the young girls at the NCA and played cricket with them. Ms. Baker also distributed souvenirs among the young athletes.

Talking to the young U-19 female cricketers at the NCA, DCM Natalie Baker urged the girls to aim high and pursue their dreams, adding that many of them will be future stars of the country.

DCM Baker also visited the museum and library of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and admired achievements of the Pakistan cricket.

Nadeem Khan, on behalf of the Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi, presented a memorable photo of the US President Dwight Eisenhower to DCM Natalie Baker. The US President Eisenhower can be seen watching Pakistan and Australia test match at the National Cricket Stadium (National Bank Stadium, Karachi) along side President Ayub Khan during his state visit in 1959 in the photo.

