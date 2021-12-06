UrduPoint.com

De Bruyne To Start For Man City In Leipzig After Covid Setback

Muhammad Rameez 53 seconds ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 09:14 PM

De Bruyne to start for Man City in Leipzig after Covid setback

Kevin De Bruyne will make his first Manchester City start for a month in Tuesday's Champions League trip to RB Leipzig after Pep Guardiola revealed the Belgian was left feeling "empty" by coronavirus

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Kevin De Bruyne will make his first Manchester City start for a month in Tuesday's Champions League trip to RB Leipzig after Pep Guardiola revealed the Belgian was left feeling "empty" by coronavirus.

De Bruyne's season has been heavily disrupted by injury and illness.

The 30-year-old suffered ankle ligament damage when representing his country at Euro 2020 that prevented him from starting a Premier League game until late September.

De Bruyne was just starting to find his form with an impressive performance in a dominant 2-0 City win over local rivals Manchester United when he tested positive for Covid-19.

Guardiola used him sparingly in Saturday's 3-1 win at Watford as a second-half substitute, but confirmed he would start in Germany even though his side have already secured their place in the last 16 as Group A winners.

"Kevin was growing in his physical condition and then he had the setback," the City boss said on Monday. "People who have suffered coronavirus, after they feel empty," "Step by step he will play the minutes. Tomorrow he will start."De Bruyne is likely to be one of the more experienced heads in the City team as Guardiola has included youngsters Cole Palmer, James McAtee, Romeo Lavia, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand and Conrad Egan-Riley among his squad.

"It's an incredible experience in Europe, maybe tomorrow some can play minutes," added Guardiola. "We have five substitutions and maybe we can use them."

Related Topics

Europe Germany Leipzig Palmer Euro Manchester United September 2020 From Manchester City Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler meets President, Board of Trustees o ..

Sharjah Ruler meets President, Board of Trustees of UoS

15 minutes ago
 Nigeria hits back over UK virus travel limits

Nigeria hits back over UK virus travel limits

55 seconds ago
 FUNNtastic Winter Camp to take place from 18th to ..

FUNNtastic Winter Camp to take place from 18th to 22nd December

15 minutes ago
 Putin to Listen to Biden's Proposals on Ukraine Wi ..

Putin to Listen to Biden's Proposals on Ukraine With Great Interest - Kremlin

57 seconds ago
 Putin, Modi Support Efforts Aimed at JCPOA Revival

Putin, Modi Support Efforts Aimed at JCPOA Revival

58 seconds ago
 Moscow, New Delhi Support Syria's Sovereignty. Ind ..

Moscow, New Delhi Support Syria's Sovereignty. Independence

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.