UrduPoint.com

De Jong Suffers Clasico Thigh Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab 16 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

De Jong suffers Clasico thigh injury

Barcelona's Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong has suffered a right thigh injury, the La Liga club announced on Monday

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Barcelona's Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong has suffered a right thigh injury, the La Liga club announced on Monday.

De Jong, 24, was replaced after 77 minutes during Sunday's Clasico defeat to Real Madrid.

He is likely to miss Wednesday's trip to Rayo Vallecano but Barcelona did not specify how long he would be out for.

De Jong has started 11 games this season but has yet to score for Ronald Koeman's side, who are ninth in the table six points adrift of leaders Real Sociedad.

Related Topics

Barcelona Netherlands Sunday Real Madrid

Recent Stories

India denying Kashmiris their born right: Shakeel ..

India denying Kashmiris their born right: Shakeel Shahid

2 minutes ago
 IS claims deadly bombing in Ugandan capital

IS claims deadly bombing in Ugandan capital

2 minutes ago
 KP govt upgrades Veterinary Dispensary Tindo Dag : ..

KP govt upgrades Veterinary Dispensary Tindo Dag : Dr Amjad Ali

2 minutes ago
 In Modi's India, minorities face existential threa ..

In Modi's India, minorities face existential threat amidst rise of saffron terro ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's call for aid to Afghanistan becomes mor ..

Pakistan's call for aid to Afghanistan becomes more relevant after launch of 'wh ..

6 minutes ago
 Dutch Association for Elderly Urges Authorities to ..

Dutch Association for Elderly Urges Authorities to Tighten COVID-19 Measures

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.