De Ketelaere completes switch to AC Milan

Rome, Italy, Aug 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Belgium forward Charles De Ketelaere completed his transfer to AC Milan from Club Brugge on Tuesday, signing a five-year contract with the Serie A champions.

The 21-year-old, who has eight international caps, arrived in Milan on Monday night and was greeted by a few fans.

He began his medical in the morning ahead of signing his contract with the Italian club.

De Ketelaere tweeted a tribute to home-town club Brugge, which he joined at the age of seven, on Twitter.

"I want to thank Club Bruges for giving me the opportunity since I was a child to belong to their ranks, for making my dreams come true, for having trained me as a professional player," he wrote on Monday evening.

AC Milan reportedly offered 35 million Euros ($36 million) including bonuses.

He is the second Belgian attacker signed by Milan this summer following the arrival of Divock Origi from Liverpool.

But Milan have lost defensive midfielder Franck Kessie to Barcelona and central defender Alessio Romagnoli to Lazio.

Milan will open their title defence on August 13 at home to Udinese.