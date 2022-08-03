UrduPoint.com

De Ketelaere Completes Switch To AC Milan

Muhammad Rameez Published August 03, 2022 | 08:20 AM

De Ketelaere completes switch to AC Milan

Rome, Italy, Aug 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Belgium forward Charles De Ketelaere completed his transfer to AC Milan from Club Brugge on Tuesday, signing a five-year contract with the Serie A champions.

The 21-year-old, who has eight international caps, arrived in Milan on Monday night and was greeted by a few fans.

He began his medical in the morning ahead of signing his contract with the Italian club.

De Ketelaere tweeted a tribute to home-town club Brugge, which he joined at the age of seven, on Twitter.

"I want to thank Club Bruges for giving me the opportunity since I was a child to belong to their ranks, for making my dreams come true, for having trained me as a professional player," he wrote on Monday evening.

AC Milan reportedly offered 35 million Euros ($36 million) including bonuses.

He is the second Belgian attacker signed by Milan this summer following the arrival of Divock Origi from Liverpool.

But Milan have lost defensive midfielder Franck Kessie to Barcelona and central defender Alessio Romagnoli to Lazio.

Milan will open their title defence on August 13 at home to Udinese.

Related Topics

Twitter Brugge Liverpool Milan Barcelona Belgium August From AC Milan Million

Recent Stories

Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in ..

Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in 2023

8 hours ago
 Yemen's warring parties renew truce for two months ..

Yemen's warring parties renew truce for two months: UN

8 hours ago
 DUHS organizes seminar in connection with World He ..

DUHS organizes seminar in connection with World Hepatitis Day

8 hours ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: JSR Corporation

Press Release from Business Wire: JSR Corporation

8 hours ago
 Miftah asks PTI leadership to disclose facts about ..

Miftah asks PTI leadership to disclose facts about precious gifts of Tosha Khana ..

8 hours ago
 Commissioner visits rain-affected areas of Qamber- ..

Commissioner visits rain-affected areas of Qamber-Shahdad Kot district

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.