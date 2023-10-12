Open Menu

De Kock Hits Back-to-back Hundreds At World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published October 12, 2023 | 04:30 PM

De Kock hits back-to-back hundreds at World Cup

Lucknow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) South Africa opening batsman Quinton de Kock made his second successive century at the World Cup on Thursday in the group game against five-time champions Australia.

The 30-year-old reached his 19th ODI hundred off 90 balls with eight fours and five sixes having also made a century in South Africa's opening win over Sri Lanka.

De Kock, who will retire from international cricket at the end of the tournament, was batting in familiar surroundings at the Ekana Stadium where he plays in the IPL for the Lucknow Super Giants.

He was eventually dismissed for 109, bowled by off-spinner Glenn Maxwell while trying to reverse pull, in the 35th over.

At the time, South Africa was on 197-3.

Related Topics

Cricket Century World Australia Sri Lanka Indian Premier League Lucknow South Africa From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 2023

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Internet City announces its participation in ..

Dubai Internet City announces its participation in GITEX Global 2023

17 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Speaker of Turkmen Parliament

UAE Ambassador meets Speaker of Turkmen Parliament

18 minutes ago
 UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional develo ..

UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional developments and civilian protection ..

32 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work mechanisms , improving servic ..

1 hour ago
 ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elect ..

ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elections

2 hours ago
Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of ..

Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of controlled medicines unified e ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in Ind ..

Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in India

2 hours ago
 Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter ..

Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter with India

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth e ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth edition on December 16

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l C ..

PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l Cooperation in Beijing

2 hours ago
 Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 20 ..

Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 2023 clash with South Africa

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports