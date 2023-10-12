De Kock hits back-to-back hundreds at World Cup

Lucknow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) South Africa opening batsman Quinton de Kock made his second successive century at the World Cup on Thursday in the group game against five-time champions Australia.

The 30-year-old reached his 19th ODI hundred off 90 balls with eight fours and five sixes having also made a century in South Africa's opening win over Sri Lanka.

De Kock, who will retire from international cricket at the end of the tournament, was batting in familiar surroundings at the Ekana Stadium where he plays in the IPL for the Lucknow Super Giants.

He was eventually dismissed for 109, bowled by off-spinner Glenn Maxwell while trying to reverse pull, in the 35th over.

At the time, South Africa was on 197-3.