UrduPoint.com

De Kock, Jansen In South African One-day Squad

Muhammad Rameez Published January 02, 2022 | 10:10 PM

De Kock, Jansen in South African one-day squad

Johannesburg, Jan 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen was on Sunday named in a 17-man South African squad for three one-day internationals against India later this month.

Jansen, 21, who made his Test debut against India in the first Test at Centurion last week, is the only member of the squad not previously capped at ODI level.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, who retired from Test cricket after the Centurion match, was also included.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje was again not available. Selection convener Victor Mpitsang said Nortje had not fully recovered from the hip injury which kept him out of the Test series.

Batsmen Reeza Hendricks and Khaya Zondo, who played in South Africa's most recent one-day international, against the Netherlands in November, were not selected.

South Africa rested several key players, including captain Temba Bavuma, for the Netherlands series, which was reduced to one match because of new coronavirus restrictions, ahead of the India Test series.

South African squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wkt) Fixtures: January 19, PaarlJanuary 21, PaarlJanuary 23, Cape Town

Related Topics

India Africa Cricket David Van South Africa Netherlands Khaya Zondo Keshav Maharaj Andile Phehlukwayo Tabraiz Shamsi January November Sunday National University From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

14 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

22 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

22 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

22 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

22 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.