De Kock, Jansen in South African one-day squad

Johannesburg, Jan 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen was on Sunday named in a 17-man South African squad for three one-day internationals against India later this month.

Jansen, 21, who made his Test debut against India in the first Test at Centurion last week, is the only member of the squad not previously capped at ODI level.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, who retired from Test cricket after the Centurion match, was also included.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje was again not available. Selection convener Victor Mpitsang said Nortje had not fully recovered from the hip injury which kept him out of the Test series.

Batsmen Reeza Hendricks and Khaya Zondo, who played in South Africa's most recent one-day international, against the Netherlands in November, were not selected.

South Africa rested several key players, including captain Temba Bavuma, for the Netherlands series, which was reduced to one match because of new coronavirus restrictions, ahead of the India Test series.

South African squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wkt) Fixtures: January 19, PaarlJanuary 21, PaarlJanuary 23, Cape Town