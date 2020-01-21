UrduPoint.com
De Kock Named South Africa One-day Captain

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 08:23 PM

De Kock named South Africa one-day captain

Quinton de Kock was on Tuesday named as South Africa's one-day international captain as part of a long term transition plan

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Quinton de Kock was on Tuesday named as South Africa's one-day international captain as part of a long term transition plan.

His first assignment will be to lead the team in a three-match series against World Cup champions England, starting in Cape Town on February 4.

Test and Twenty20 captain Faf du Plessis was not in a 15-man squad named by Cricket South Africa on Tuesday despite committing himself to the organisation until the World Cup T20 in October and November.

Independent selector Linda Zondi said Du Plessis' omission did not signal the end of his ODI career.

"We decided to rest Faf and Kagiso Rabada for this series because they have both played a lot of cricket," said Zondi.

"A different squad will be picked for a T20 series against England after the one-day games and after that there are still T20s and ODIs against Australia." Zondi said the appointment of De Kock was part of succession planning leading up to the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

South Africa squadQuinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

Smuts, Magala, Ngidi and Shamsi have been called up to a conditioning camp in Pretoria and will have to prove their fitness ahead of the series.

