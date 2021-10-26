UrduPoint.com

De Kock Opts Out As South Africa Bowl Against West Indies In T20 World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 03:32 PM

De Kock opts out as South Africa bowl against West Indies in T20 World Cup

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to field against holders West Indies without wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock in the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to field against holders West Indies without wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock in the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday.

The Proteas, who lost their tournament opener to Australia, have brought in Reeza Hendricks in place of De Kock who misses out due to "personal reasons".

"It's been a bit challenging to know what a good score is so we want to have a look," Bavuma said on his team's decision to bowl.

"He (De Kock) has made himself unavailable for personal reasons." West Indies, who were hammered by England in their first Super 12 match after being dismissed for 55, have made one change with Hayden Walsh replacing Obed McCoy.

"The guys have been upbeat despite what happened a couple of days ago," said skipper Kieron Pollard.

"We have just one forced change; McCoy misses out and Hayden Walsh gets an opportunity.

"He did well in the recent bilateral series and we look forward to his legspin, the art and energy that he brings." Teams West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (capt), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Paul Reiffel (AUS) tv Umpire: Chris BrownReserve Umpire Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match Referee David Boon (AUS)

